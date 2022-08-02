Botic van de Zandschulp - Borna Gojo

B. van de Zandschulp vs B. Gojo | Washington
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 02.08.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
B. van de Zandschulp (8)
B. van de Zandschulp (8)
B. Gojo
B. Gojo
from 18:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking26
  • ATP points1446
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg
Borna-Gojo-headshot
BornaGojo
Croatia
Croatia
  • ATP ranking198
  • ATP points265
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

B. van de Zandschulp

B. Gojo

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 2

A. Rublev (1)
A. Rublev (1)
J. Draper
J. Draper
from 17:00
K. Edmund
K. Edmund
D. Evans (16)
D. Evans (16)
from 17:00
D. Koepfer
D. Koepfer
K. Khachanov (7)
K. Khachanov (7)
from 17:00
M. Cressy (13)
M. Cressy (13)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7625
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

Latest news

ATP Washington

Edmund claims win over Watanuki in first ATP match in 21 months

3 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Botic van de Zandschulp vs Borna Gojo

ATP Washington - 2 August 2022

Follow the ATP Washington Tennis match between Botic van de Zandschulp and Borna Gojo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 2 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Washington results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.