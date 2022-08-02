Andy Murray was beaten in the first round of the Citi Open as Mikael Ymer came out on top in a rollercoaster match in Washington.

Ymer beat the former world No. 1 7-6(8) 4-6 6-1 in the Brit's first hard court match since February and Murray’s hopes of a strong build-up to the US Open, which begins on August 29, have taken a hit.

Both players appeared to struggle physically and it was Ymer who edged out Murray in a tight first set which lasted 80 minutes.

The Briton led the tie-break 6-4, only to lose the set 7-6(8). However. he fought back in the second by winning five of the final six games to come from 3-1 down to level the match, but he couldn’t use his momentum in the third despite being backed by the crowd in Washington.

Ymer broke Murray’s serve three times in the final set and will face Aslan Karatsev in the next round.

"I think he seemed like maybe he was cramping a little bit in the second set, but recovered absolutely fine after the break at the end of the set.” said Murray.

“He went off to change and cool off a little bit, and he recovered well for the third, whereas I didn't really. Yeah, it is just frustrating.

"Actually in Newport I cramped right at the end of one of my matches there. It is really hot and humid. Usually I quite enjoy playing in those conditions.

"I struggled a little bit the past two tournaments with that. I need to have a little look at that with my team and maybe see why that is, make a few changes."

What’s next for Murray?

Murray has just one more event on his confirmed schedule, the Montreal Masters next week, before he heads to Flushing Meadows at the end of the month.

The 35-year-old is undecided whether he will enter the second Masters 1000 event after Montreal, the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati (August 14-21).

Should he struggle for form, Murray may play in the Winston-Salem Open (August 21-27) to find some confidence going into the final Grand Slam of 2022 which runs from August 29 to September 11.

