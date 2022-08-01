Britain’s Kyle Edmund made a successful return from long-term injury with a 6-4 7-6(10-8) win over Yosuke Watanuki in the first round of the Citi Open on Monday.

Edmund was making his return to the ATP tour after 21 months out of action during which he battled for fitness after suffering a serious knee injury.

The Citi Open is a chance for players to tune up ahead of the 2022 US Open, and Edmund was taking on 24-year-old Watanuki, who has yet to get beyond the third round of a Grand Slam.

The more experienced 27-year-old Edmund is aiming to battle back to his best, which earned him a career-high ranking of 14 in 2018, the same year he reached the semi-final of the Australian Open.

Edmund was evidently rusty as he hit five double faults early in the match but he was able to break his opponent to go one set up.

The second set was equally scrappy with both players struggling with their service, each ending up with nine double faults, but when the match went to tie-break, the Briton was able to hold his nerve and edge a 10-8 victory.

