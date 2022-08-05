Nick Kyrgios came flying out of the blocks to win his held over match against Reilly Opelka at the Citi Open.
The match was suspended on Thursday night due to the threat of stormy weather with Kyrgios winning 7-6(1) 2-1.
He made a quick start to break Opelka in the first game when the match resumed and went on to take three of the next four games in just 14 minutes to win the match 7-6(1) 6-2.
“0-30 doesn’t come up often against a big server like that so I knew I had to make every single ball and that’s what I did,” said Kyrgios after the match.
“I got a couple of second serve looks and put them in play, had to tough out some tough rallies but as I said, he’s got a great serve and he will have a hell of a career.”
First of three matches in one day for Kyrgios
Due to the rescheduling of the matches, Kyrgios will play his quarter-final later on Friday against Frances Tiafoe.
The Wimbledon finalist is also in the last eight of the men’s doubles in Washington, alongside partner Jack Sock. They play French pair Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Nicolas Mahut after Kyrgios’ singles match.
Kyrgios is focused on his match with American Tiafoe, a player he has never played before.
“We’ve never played before after talking about it for five years so I’m excited,” said Kyrgios. “It’s his home town, I’m sure he will want to put on a show.
“I’m going to enjoy that, enjoy the ride then we’ve got some doubles as well.”
