David Goffin - Jack Sock
D. Goffin vs J. Sock | Washington
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 01.08.2022 | William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Not started
D. Goffin
J. Sock
from 23:00
Players Overview
DavidGoffin
Belgium
- ATP ranking60
- ATP points750
- Age31
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
JackSock
United States
- ATP ranking105
- ATP points505
- Age29
- Height1.91m
- Weight88kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
3 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
D. Goffin
J. Sock
