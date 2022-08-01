Denis Kudla - Michael Mmoh

D. Kudla vs M. Mmoh | Washington
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 01.08.2022 | Stadium
Not started
D. Kudla
D. Kudla
M. Mmoh
M. Mmoh
from 17:00
Players Overview

Denis-Kudla-headshot
DenisKudla
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking83
  • ATP points625
  • Age29
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight75kg
Michael-Mmoh-headshot
MichaelMmoh
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking164
  • ATP points338
  • Age24
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight85kg

Statistics

Recent matches

D. Kudla

M. Mmoh

LIVE MATCH: Denis Kudla vs Michael Mmoh

ATP Washington - 1 August 2022

Follow the ATP Washington Tennis match between Denis Kudla and Michael Mmoh live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 1 August 2022.

