Denis Kudla - Michael Mmoh
D. Kudla vs M. Mmoh | Washington
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 01.08.2022 | Stadium
Not started
D. Kudla
M. Mmoh
from 17:00
Players Overview
DenisKudla
United States
- ATP ranking83
- ATP points625
- Age29
- Height1.8m
- Weight75kg
MichaelMmoh
United States
- ATP ranking164
- ATP points338
- Age24
- Height1.85m
- Weight85kg
Statistics
Recent matches
D. Kudla
M. Mmoh
