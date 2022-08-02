Dominik Koepfer - Karen Khachanov
D. Koepfer vs K. Khachanov | Washington
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 02.08.2022 | John A Harris Grandstand
Not started
D. Koepfer
K. Khachanov (7)
from 17:00
Players Overview
DominikKoepfer
Germany
- ATP ranking145
- ATP points392
- Age28
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
KarenKhachanov
Russia
- ATP ranking24
- ATP points1485
- Age26
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
D. Koepfer
K. Khachanov
