Emma Raducanu lost to Liudmila Samsonova in the quarter-finals of the Citi Open, while Cameron Norrie has set up an Abierto de Tenis Mifel final with Daniil Medvedev.

Raducanu pushed her Russian opponent hard in the first set but lost the first set 7-6(8-6) on a tie-break.

The 19-year-old Briton had her chances as she was unable to take any of four set points, but a powerful Samsonova sent down nine aces over the course of the two sets.

With 24 unforced errors, Raducanu ultimately made it easy for her opponent who took the second set 6-1 with ease.

Meanwhile British men’s No. 2 Dan Evans lost 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 7-5 to Japanese rival Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarter finals in Washington.

Over in Mexico, Norrie continued his attempt to defend his title as he defeated Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 3-6 6-3.

Ahead of the US Open, Norrie, may be grateful for the workout in a match that lasted almost two and a half hours, and is the Briton’s first win over Auger-Aliassime.

That sets up a final against world No. 1 Medvedev, who won his own semi-final 7-6 6-1 against Miomir Kecmanovic.

Norrie said afterwards: "You always want to defend the title but it is complicated. The start was difficult but I played very well after losing the second set.

"I try to play at my best level and it is incredible to return to the final. I love playing in Mexico."

