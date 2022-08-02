Holger Rune - Benoît Paire
H. Rune vs B. Paire | Washington
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 02.08.2022 | William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Not started
H. Rune (9)
B. Paire
from 23:00
Players Overview
HolgerRune
Denmark
- ATP ranking28
- ATP points1388
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
BenoîtPaire
France
- ATP ranking112
- ATP points491
- Age33
- Height1.96m
- Weight80kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
