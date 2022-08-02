Holger Rune - Benoît Paire

H. Rune vs B. Paire | Washington
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 02.08.2022 | William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Not started
H. Rune (9)
H. Rune (9)
B. Paire
B. Paire
from 23:00
Players Overview

HolgerRune
Denmark
Denmark
  • ATP ranking28
  • ATP points1388
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-
BenoîtPaire
France
France
  • ATP ranking112
  • ATP points491
  • Age33
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight80kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
HolgerRune
Denmark
Denmark
BenoîtPaire
France
France
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

H. Rune

B. Paire

