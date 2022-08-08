Nick Kyrgios beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 6-3 in the final of the Citi Open.

The win is the Australian’s first ATP Tour title since he beat Daniil Medvedev 7–6 7–6 in the final of the same event in 2019. It is the 27-year-old’s seventh career title after wins at Tokyo, Atlanta and Marseille in 2016, Brisbane in 2017 and Washington and Acapulco in 2019.

Kyrgios would return to the court later to win the doubles event alongside Jack Sock, beating Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 7-5 6-4

Much of Kyrgios’ success this week has been built on his impressive serve – and the big-hitting Australian fired 12 aces in the final as he ran out the winner in one hour and 23 minutes against the world No. 96.

The Wimbledon finalist produced a performance of brutal efficiency, hitting 32 winners and securing breaks of serve in the first game of each set, finishing the tournament without having his own serve broken once.

The win moves Kyrgios up to 37 in the world rankings and puts him on the cusp of a seeding at the US Open with events in Montreal and Cincinnati to come.

“To see where I was at last year to now, it’s just an incredible transformation,” Kyrgios said in his post-match interview.

“I just came out with great energy. I knew that I had experience on my side today. I love this court, I’ve played so many good matches here, so I’m just really happy with myself.

“I’ve been in some really dark places. Just to be able to turn it around ... there are so many people who have helped me get there, but myself, I’ve shown some serious strength to just continue and persevere and get through all those times and be able to still perform and win tournaments like this one.”

The US Open starts on August 29.

