J.J. Wolf - Denis Shapovalov

J. Wolf vs D. Shapovalov | Washington
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 02.08.2022 | William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Not started
J. Wolf
J. Wolf
D. Shapovalov (6)
D. Shapovalov (6)
from 23:00
Players Overview

J.J.-Wolf-headshot
J.J.Wolf
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking99
  • ATP points531
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight79kg
Denis-Shapovalov-headshot
DenisShapovalov
Canada
Canada
  • ATP ranking22
  • ATP points1573
  • Age23
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight76kg

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 2

K. Edmund
K. Edmund
0
D. Evans (16)
D. Evans (16)
0
A. Rublev (1)
A. Rublev (1)
J. Draper
J. Draper
from 17:00
D. Koepfer
D. Koepfer
K. Khachanov (7)
K. Khachanov (7)
from 17:00
B. van de Zandschulp (8)
B. van de Zandschulp (8)
B. Gojo
B. Gojo
from 20:00
PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7625
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

Edmund claims win over Watanuki in first ATP match in 21 months

19 hours ago

ATP Washington - 2 August 2022

