James Duckworth - Borna Gojo

J. Duckworth vs B. Gojo | Washington
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 01.08.2022 | Court 4
Not started
J. Duckworth
J. Duckworth
B. Gojo
B. Gojo
from 19:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

James-Duckworth-headshot
JamesDuckworth
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking62
  • ATP points751
  • Age30
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Borna-Gojo-headshot
BornaGojo
Croatia
Croatia
  • ATP ranking196
  • ATP points269
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

J. Duckworth

B. Gojo

Related matches

J. Wolf
J. Wolf
T. Daniel
T. Daniel
from 17:00
K. Edmund
K. Edmund
Y. Watanuki
Y. Watanuki
from 17:00
D. Koepfer
D. Koepfer
S. Kwon
S. Kwon
from 17:00
D. Kudla
D. Kudla
M. Mmoh
M. Mmoh
from 17:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Alcaraz
4895

LIVE MATCH: James Duckworth vs Borna Gojo

ATP Washington - 1 August 2022

Follow the ATP Washington Tennis match between James Duckworth and Borna Gojo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 1 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Washington results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.