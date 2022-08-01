Dominik Koepfer - Kwon Soonwoo

D. Koepfer vs S. Kwon | Washington
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 01.08.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
D. Koepfer
D. Koepfer
S. Kwon
S. Kwon
from 17:00
Players Overview

Dominik-Koepfer-headshot
DominikKoepfer
Germany
Germany
  • ATP ranking141
  • ATP points386
  • Age28
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-
Soonwoo-Kwon-headshot
SoonwooKwon
Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
  • ATP ranking76
  • ATP points657
  • Age24
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

D. Koepfer

S. Kwon

LIVE MATCH: Dominik Koepfer vs Kwon Soonwoo

ATP Washington - 1 August 2022

Follow the ATP Washington Tennis match between Dominik Koepfer and Kwon Soonwoo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 1 August 2022.

