Dominik Koepfer - Kwon Soonwoo
D. Koepfer vs S. Kwon | Washington
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 01.08.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
D. Koepfer
S. Kwon
from 17:00
Players Overview
DominikKoepfer
Germany
- ATP ranking141
- ATP points386
- Age28
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
SoonwooKwon
Republic of Korea
- ATP ranking76
- ATP points657
- Age24
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4895