Kyle Edmund - Yosuke Watanuki

K. Edmund vs Y. Watanuki | Washington
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 01.08.2022 | John A Harris Grandstand
Not started
K. Edmund
K. Edmund
Y. Watanuki
Y. Watanuki
from 17:00
Players Overview

Kyle-Edmund-headshot
KyleEdmund
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking-
  • ATP points-
  • Age27
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg
Yosuke-Watanuki-headshot
YosukeWatanuki
Japan
Japan
  • ATP ranking238
  • ATP points212
  • Age24
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight75kg

Statistics

Recent matches

K. Edmund

Y. Watanuki

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Alcaraz
4895

LIVE MATCH: Kyle Edmund vs Yosuke Watanuki

ATP Washington - 1 August 2022

