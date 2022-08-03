Botic van de Zandschulp -
B. van de Zandschulp vs ... | Washington
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 03.08.2022 | William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Not started
B. van de Zandschulp (8)
-
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
- ATP ranking26
- ATP points1446
- Age26
- Height1.88m
- Weight83kg
tbc
-
- ranking-
- points-
- Age-
- Height-
- Weight-
Related matches
Men's Singles / Round 3
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7625
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5035
|5
|5000