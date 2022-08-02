Kyle Edmund - Daniel Evans

K. Edmund vs D. Evans | Washington
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 02.08.2022 | John A Harris Grandstand
Not started
K. Edmund
K. Edmund
D. Evans (16)
D. Evans (16)
from 17:00
Players Overview

Kyle-Edmund-headshot
KyleEdmund
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking-
  • ATP points-
  • Age27
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg
Daniel-Evans-headshot
DanielEvans
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking40
  • ATP points1115
  • Age32
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

K. Edmund

D. Evans

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7625
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

Latest news

ATP Washington

Edmund claims win over Watanuki in first ATP match in 21 months

3 hours ago

