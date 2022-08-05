Nick Kyrgios expressed his displeasure once again as play was paused at his Citi Open third-round clash against Reilly Opelka.

It was 1-1 in the opening set when the pair had to leave the court due to the stormy weather in the United States capital, as reported by the Daily Express

Ad

Chair umpire Renaud Lichtenstein told the crowd: "ladies and gentlemen, play is suspended" – an announcement which did not sit well with the Australian, who responded ‘why?’, before entering into a deep discussion with the match officials after their decision to pause play.

ATP Washington Kyrgios happy to be 'playing some good tennis again' after Citi Open first-round win 03/08/2022 AT 06:42

Opelka was quite happy to head straight to the locker room after the announcement, but Kyrgios remained courtside seemingly perplexed by the decision, as Amazon Prime Video's lead commentator Kevin Skinner explained: "There has been a stoppage of play because of the threat of rain. There's a compulsory stoppage of play if there's lightning within seven miles.

"Reilly Opelka wasting no time heading back to the locker room. Kyrgios happy to sit and wait for a moment. We have no idea as of yet as to where the storm is moving or if it's just going to hover. It's offering enough in precipitation that they have halted the action."

Alongside him in the commentary box was former British no.1 Lucie Ahl, who witnessed something similar during her own career. She added: "It happens. Certainly in the States. I experienced it a few times. It can be a bit confusing because it's happened with blue skies. They get you straight off. I think that was just being explained to Kyrgios."

Kyrgios was getting into a tizz before the weather-enforced stoppage, as Opelka dropped three aces as he defended his serve in the opening game. The Australian then held serve himself.

There is never a dull moment with the 27-year-old, who received a code violation for ball abuse, and then asked the umpire: “What about a code violation for the bad idea by you to slow the game down?"

'Where should I serve?' - Kyrgios asks fan where to serve match point

He then accidentally hit a fan with the ball in his second round win over Tommy Paul, and in a show of humility, offered her one of his towels. To which she is seen replying: "What's this for?"

Kyrgios will resume play against Opelka on Saturday morning AEST time. If he gets past Opelka, this year's Wimbledon finalist will face either Frances Tiafoe or Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarter-finals.

Laver Cup 'Gotta have that home time' - Kyrgios to skip Laver Cup in blow for Team World 02/08/2022 AT 20:41