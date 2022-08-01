Peter Gojowczyk - Benoît Paire

P. Gojowczyk vs B. Paire | Washington
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 01.08.2022 | John A Harris Grandstand
Not started
P. Gojowczyk
B. Paire
from 19:00
Players Overview

Peter-Gojowczyk-headshot
PeterGojowczyk
Germany
Germany
  • ATP ranking88
  • ATP points607
  • Age33
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg
Benoît-Paire-headshot
BenoîtPaire
France
France
  • ATP ranking94
  • ATP points556
  • Age33
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight80kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

P. Gojowczyk

B. Paire

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Alcaraz
4895

LIVE MATCH: Peter Gojowczyk vs Benoît Paire

ATP Washington - 1 August 2022

Follow the ATP Washington Tennis match between Peter Gojowczyk and Benoît Paire live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 1 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Washington results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

