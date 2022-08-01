Peter Gojowczyk - Benoît Paire
P. Gojowczyk vs B. Paire | Washington
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 01.08.2022 | John A Harris Grandstand
Not started
P. Gojowczyk
B. Paire
from 19:00
Players Overview
PeterGojowczyk
Germany
- ATP ranking88
- ATP points607
- Age33
- Height1.88m
- Weight83kg
BenoîtPaire
France
- ATP ranking94
- ATP points556
- Age33
- Height1.96m
- Weight80kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
P. Gojowczyk
B. Paire
