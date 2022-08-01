Stefan Kozlov - Jack Draper

S. Kozlov vs J. Draper | Washington
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 01.08.2022 | John A Harris Grandstand
Not started
S. Kozlov
S. Kozlov
J. Draper
J. Draper
from 19:00
Players Overview

Stefan-Kozlov-headshot
StefanKozlov
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking113
  • ATP points504
  • Age24
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight79kg
Jack-Draper-headshot
JackDraper
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking85
  • ATP points623
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

S. Kozlov

J. Draper

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Alcaraz
4895

LIVE MATCH: Stefan Kozlov vs Jack Draper

ATP Washington - 1 August 2022

Follow the ATP Washington Tennis match between Stefan Kozlov and Jack Draper live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 1 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Washington results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

