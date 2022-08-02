Taylor Fritz - Alexei Popyrin
T. Fritz vs A. Popyrin | Washington
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 02.08.2022 | William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Not started
T. Fritz (3)
A. Popyrin
from 23:00
Players Overview
TaylorFritz
United States
- ATP ranking13
- ATP points2825
- Age24
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
AlexeiPopyrin
Australia
- ATP ranking83
- ATP points624
- Age22
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
