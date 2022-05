Tennis

'ATP-Wimbledon relationship toxic and risk it could destroy tennis' - Andrey Rublev

Russia's Andrey Rublev described the relationship between the ATP and Wimbledon as "toxic" and warned if the situation escalates further it could "destroy tennis" on Tuesday. "When we have a toxic relationship like now, only bad things can happen," commented the world No. 7, "in the end, there is only one way...to work together in a good way."

00:02:23, 39 minutes ago