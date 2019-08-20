Evans parted ways with Felgate after being knocked out by Yoshihito Nishioka at the Citi Open in Washington.

The British number two had been working with Felgate after last year's Wimbledon when he was outside the top 300 in the rankings following a doping ban.

Dan Evans was knocked out by Joao Sousa at Wimbledon in JulyGetty Images

"I saw a few things different, I think, to the way he saw it," Evans told BBC Sport at the Winston-Salem Open on Monday.

"At the end of the day I'm on the court, and it's how I felt.

" It was amicable, no hard feelings. I sat down and said it was going to come to an end, and that was that. "

He added: "I wanted to go a different way and try something new. I've never had to do that before. It was not an easy conversation but it was better for me to say it there and then than carry on until the end of this trip, and waste this trip.

"I sort of felt that way as soon as I came back and we started again after Wimbledon. Maybe I lost my spark with him, but it just didn't feel right, and I thought it needed to change."

Evans was given a first-round bye at the North Carolina-based tournament this week and will face either Steve Johnson or Corentin Moutet in the second round on Tuesday.