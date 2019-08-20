Le Buzz

Murray only returned to singles at the Cincinnati Masters following hip surgery and is yet to register a win, falling 7-6(8) 7-5 during the first match of the Winston-Salem tournament.

However, there is one part of his game that clearly hasn’t been affected with Murray unleashing a verbal storm to his box in a fit of frustration.

"No one in the team ever wants to say anything when there's something wrong, never. Everything is perfect all the f***ing time. Kills me. F***ing joke," he fumed during the match. Seems to be back to his old antics...

Murray has stated in interviews he has no plans to change his ways on the court, recently recalling a time where his gran stopped speaking to him for months after hearing him swear mid-match.