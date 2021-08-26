Dan Evans ended his match preparations for the US Open with a straight sets defeat to Richard Gasquet in the third round of the Winston-Salem Open.

The British number one was beaten 6-4, 7-6, but missed an opportunity to take the match to a deciding set, relinquishing a 4-1 lead in the second before losing out in the tie break.

It has not been the build-up Evans would have been hoping for ahead of the final Grand Slam of the season, having suffered defeats in his opening matches of the Washington Open, Canadian Open and Cincinnati Masters.

He is still projected to be seeded 24th for Flushing Meadows, but could have done with the ranking points to pull further ahead of fellow countryman Cameron Norrie, who is just two places behind him in the world rankings and is threatening to become the new British number one.

Elsewhere, top seed and Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Pablo Carreno Busta continued his impressive form with a straight sets win over Germany’s Dominik Koepfer, while Frances Tiafoe also progressed.

The US Open begins on Monday, August 30.

