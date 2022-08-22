Albert Ramos - John Millman

A. Ramos vs J. Millman | Winston-Salem
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 22.08.2022 | Wake Forest University
Not started
A. Ramos (8)
A. Ramos (8)
J. Millman
J. Millman
from 23:00
Players Overview

Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking42
  • ATP points1050
  • Age34
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight80kg
John-Millman-headshot
JohnMillman
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking104
  • ATP points516
  • Age33
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Spain
Spain
John-Millman-headshot
JohnMillman
Australia
Australia
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

A. Ramos

J. Millman

LIVE MATCH: Albert Ramos vs John Millman

ATP Winston-Salem - 22 August 2022

