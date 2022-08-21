Denis Kudla - Thiago Monteiro
D. Kudla vs T. Monteiro | Winston-Salem
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 21.08.2022 | Court 2
Not started
D. Kudla
T. Monteiro
21/08
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
DenisKudla
United States
- ATP ranking95
- ATP points555
- Age30
- Height1.8m
- Weight75kg
ThiagoMonteiro
Brazil
- ATP ranking65
- ATP points716
- Age28
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
D. Kudla
T. Monteiro
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5045
|5
|4865