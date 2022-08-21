Dominic Thiem - J.J. Wolf
D. Thiem vs J. Wolf | Winston-Salem
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 21.08.2022 | Wake Forest University
Not started
D. Thiem
J. Wolf
from 23:00
DominicThiem
Austria
- ATP ranking228
- ATP points221
- Age28
- Height1.85m
- Weight79kg
J.J.Wolf
United States
- ATP ranking83
- ATP points617
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight79kg
D. Thiem
J. Wolf
