Fabio Fognini - Dušan Lajovic
F. Fognini vs D. Lajovic | Winston-Salem
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 21.08.2022 | Wake Forest University
Not started
F. Fognini
D. Lajovic
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
FabioFognini
Italy
- ATP ranking61
- ATP points756
- Age35
- Height1.78m
- Weight-
DušanLajovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking87
- ATP points600
- Age32
- Height1.83m
- Weight78kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
F. Fognini
D. Lajovic
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5045
|5
|4865