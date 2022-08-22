Jason Kubler - Kwon Soonwoo
J. Kubler vs S. Kwon | Winston-Salem
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 22.08.2022 | Wake Forest University
Not started
J. Kubler
S. Kwon
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
JasonKubler
Australia
- ATP ranking116
- ATP points475
- Age29
- Height-
- Weight-
SoonwooKwon
Republic of Korea
- ATP ranking81
- ATP points646
- Age24
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
J. Kubler
S. Kwon
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5190
|5
|4890