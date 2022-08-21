Jirí Lehecka - Peter Gojowczyk

J. Lehecka vs P. Gojowczyk | Winston-Salem
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 21.08.2022 | Wake Forest University
Not started
J. Lehecka
J. Lehecka
P. Gojowczyk
P. Gojowczyk
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Jirí-Lehecka-headshot
JiríLehecka
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • ATP ranking60
  • ATP points773
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Peter-Gojowczyk-headshot
PeterGojowczyk
Germany
Germany
  • ATP ranking114
  • ATP points490
  • Age33
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg

Statistics

Recent matches

J. Lehecka

P. Gojowczyk

Related matches

S. Kwon
S. Kwon
D. Altmaier
D. Altmaier
from 19:30
D. Kudla
D. Kudla
T. Monteiro
T. Monteiro
from 19:30
H. Dellien
H. Dellien
C. Tseng
C. Tseng
from 19:30
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
K. Majchrzak
K. Majchrzak
from 20:30
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5045
5
C. Ruud
4865

LIVE MATCH: Jirí Lehecka vs Peter Gojowczyk

ATP Winston-Salem - 21 August 2022

Follow the ATP Winston-Salem Tennis match between Jirí Lehecka and Peter Gojowczyk live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 21 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Winston-Salem results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.