Kwon Soonwoo - Daniel Altmaier

S. Kwon vs D. Altmaier | Winston-Salem
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 21.08.2022 | Court 2
Not started
S. Kwon
S. Kwon
D. Altmaier
D. Altmaier
21/08
Players Overview

Soonwoo-Kwon-headshot
SoonwooKwon
Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
  • ATP ranking79
  • ATP points646
  • Age24
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-
Daniel-Altmaier-headshot
DanielAltmaier
Germany
Germany
  • ATP ranking80
  • ATP points646
  • Age23
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight88kg

Statistics

Recent matches

S. Kwon

D. Altmaier

LIVE MATCH: Kwon Soonwoo vs Daniel Altmaier

ATP Winston-Salem - 21 August 2022

Follow the ATP Winston-Salem Tennis match between Kwon Soonwoo and Daniel Altmaier live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 21 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Winston-Salem results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

