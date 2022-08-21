Emilio Nava - Steve Johnson

E. Nava vs S. Johnson | Winston-Salem
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 21.08.2022 | Wake Forest University
Not started
E. Nava
E. Nava
S. Johnson
S. Johnson
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Emilio-Nava-headshot
EmilioNava
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking200
  • ATP points253
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Steve-Johnson-headshot
SteveJohnson
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking117
  • ATP points478
  • Age32
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight86kg

Statistics

Recent matches

E. Nava

S. Johnson

Related matches

D. Kudla
D. Kudla
T. Monteiro
T. Monteiro
from 19:30
M. Fucsovics
M. Fucsovics
C. Tseng
C. Tseng
from 19:30
D. Thiem
D. Thiem
J. Wolf
J. Wolf
from 23:00
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
D. Lajovic
D. Lajovic
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5045
5
C. Ruud
4865

LIVE MATCH: Emilio Nava vs Steve Johnson

ATP Winston-Salem - 21 August 2022

Follow the ATP Winston-Salem Tennis match between Emilio Nava and Steve Johnson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 21 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Winston-Salem results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.