Fabio Fognini - Jack Draper

F. Fognini vs J. Draper | Winston-Salem
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 23.08.2022 | Court 2
Not started
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
J. Draper (13)
J. Draper (13)
from 19:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Fabio-Fognini-headshot
FabioFognini
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking61
  • ATP points772
  • Age35
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight-
Jack-Draper-headshot
JackDraper
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking55
  • ATP points834
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

F. Fognini

J. Draper

Related matches

N. Basilashvili (6)
N. Basilashvili (6)
T. Monteiro
T. Monteiro
Suspended
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
L. Musetti (5)
L. Musetti (5)
from 00:00
I. Ivashka (11)
I. Ivashka (11)
P. Gojowczyk
P. Gojowczyk
from 19:00
J. Kubler
J. Kubler
S. Kwon
S. Kwon
from 19:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5190
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

LIVE MATCH: Fabio Fognini vs Jack Draper

ATP Winston-Salem - 23 August 2022

Follow the ATP Winston-Salem Tennis match between Fabio Fognini and Jack Draper live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 23 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Winston-Salem results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.