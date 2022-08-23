Kyle Edmund - Benjamin Bonzi

K. Edmund vs B. Bonzi | Winston-Salem
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 23.08.2022 | Court 3
Not started
K. Edmund
K. Edmund
B. Bonzi (10)
B. Bonzi (10)
from 19:00
Players Overview

Kyle-Edmund-headshot
KyleEdmund
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking-
  • ATP points-
  • Age27
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg
Benjamin-Bonzi-headshot
BenjaminBonzi
France
France
  • ATP ranking50
  • ATP points921
  • Age26
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight75kg

LIVE MATCH: Kyle Edmund vs Benjamin Bonzi

ATP Winston-Salem - 23 August 2022

Follow the ATP Winston-Salem Tennis match between Kyle Edmund and Benjamin Bonzi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 23 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Winston-Salem results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

