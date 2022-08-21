Mikael Ymer - Federico Coria

M. Ymer vs F. Coria | Winston-Salem
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 21.08.2022 | Wake Forest University
Not started
M. Ymer
M. Ymer
F. Coria
F. Coria
from 23:00
Players Overview

Mikael-Ymer-headshot
MikaelYmer
Sweden
Sweden
  • ATP ranking77
  • ATP points655
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight75kg
Federico-Coria-headshot
FedericoCoria
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking73
  • ATP points665
  • Age30
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight73kg

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5045
5
C. Ruud
4865

LIVE MATCH: Mikael Ymer vs Federico Coria

ATP Winston-Salem - 21 August 2022

