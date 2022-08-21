Mikael Ymer - Federico Coria
M. Ymer vs F. Coria | Winston-Salem
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 21.08.2022 | Wake Forest University
Not started
M. Ymer
F. Coria
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
MikaelYmer
Sweden
- ATP ranking77
- ATP points655
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight75kg
FedericoCoria
Argentina
- ATP ranking73
- ATP points665
- Age30
- Height1.8m
- Weight73kg
Statistics
Recent matches
M. Ymer
F. Coria
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5045
|5
|4865