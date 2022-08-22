Richard Gasquet - Lorenzo Musetti
R. Gasquet vs L. Musetti | Winston-Salem
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 23.08.2022 | Stadium
Not started
R. Gasquet
L. Musetti (5)
23/08
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
RichardGasquet
France
- ATP ranking84
- ATP points610
- Age36
- Height1.85m
- Weight75kg
LorenzoMusetti
Italy
- ATP ranking33
- ATP points1297
- Age20
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
R. Gasquet
L. Musetti
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5045
|5
|4865