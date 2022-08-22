Richard Gasquet - Lorenzo Musetti

R. Gasquet vs L. Musetti | Winston-Salem
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 23.08.2022 | Stadium
Not started
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
L. Musetti (5)
L. Musetti (5)
23/08
Players Overview

Richard-Gasquet-headshot
RichardGasquet
France
France
  • ATP ranking84
  • ATP points610
  • Age36
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg
Lorenzo-Musetti-headshot
LorenzoMusetti
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking33
  • ATP points1297
  • Age20
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

R. Gasquet

L. Musetti

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5045
5
C. Ruud
4865

