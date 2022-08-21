Thanasi Kokkinakis - James Duckworth
T. Kokkinakis vs J. Duckworth | Winston-Salem
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 21.08.2022 | Wake Forest University
Not started
T. Kokkinakis
J. Duckworth
from 23:00
Players Overview
ThanasiKokkinakis
Australia
- ATP ranking75
- ATP points662
- Age26
- Height1.96m
- Weight82kg
JamesDuckworth
Australia
- ATP ranking82
- ATP points622
- Age30
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
T. Kokkinakis
J. Duckworth
