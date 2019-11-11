Tsitsipas prevailed 7-6(5) 6-4 to win the Group Andre Agassi opener, with world No 1 Rafael Nadal taking on defending champion Alexander Zverev later tonight.

After both enjoying breakthrough seasons on Tour, the match-up proved to be a tight affair between Tsitsipas and Medvedev.

There was just one break-point opportunity for Australian Open semi-finalist Tsitsipas in the opening set - which he failed to convert - before it headed to a tie-break.

And it was the Greek who won it 7-5 despite Medvedev twice recovering from a mini-break down.

In the second set, Medvedev saved a further two break points but at the fourth time of asking, Tsitsipas broke to lead 5-4 before closing out the match.

Tsitsipas did not offer Medvedev, the losing US Open finalist, a single break point during their 1hr43min encounter.