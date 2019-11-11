Zverev had a 0-5 record going into their showdown in London, but prevailed 6-2 6-4 in 84 minutes to win his Group Andre Agassi opener on Monday night.

There were concerns surrounding Nadal’s fitness as the Spaniard headed to the season-ending tournament at the O2 Arena.

And the 33-year-old – who has withdrawn from the Finals six times throughout his career – did little to allay those fears after coming up second-best.

Zverev converted both of his break-point opportunities without offering Nadal a way back to take the first set 6-2 after 35 minutes.

The German then broke again at the start of the second set, and that proved to be enough as the 22-year-old got his defence off to the perfect start. Nadal, meanwhile, did not bring up a single break point.

Zverev's win comes after Stefanos Tsitsipas saw off fellow ATP Finals debutant Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.