Ahead of the ATP Finals, journalists from across Eurosport's network have ranked the eight players set to do battle in London.

The eight singles players competing at this year’s ATP Finals will be Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Diego Schwartzman.

This year qualification is based on the ATP rankings (excluding points gained at last year’s ATP Finals) rather than a ‘Race to London’ ranking due to the disrupted season.

The eight singles players are divided into two four-player groups, with each player facing their three group rivals and the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals. Standings are determined by number of wins and if players are tied then it is decided by their head-to-head record.

So, with that as context, here are the predictions from our writers across Europe. What is your prediction? Get in touch with us on Twitter @Eurosport_UK.

UK - Predicted winner: Djokovic

1. Novak Djokovic

2. Daniil Medvedev

3. Rafael Nadal

4. Alexander Zverev

5. Dominic Thiem

6. Andrey Rublev

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas

8. Diego Schwartzman

While Stefanos Tsitsipas is the defending champion after beating Dominic Thiem in the 2019 final, the Greek has been battling a leg injury that looks likely to impact his chances in London and fitness is everything at this stage in the season. Daniil Medvedev’s form is superb after his triumph at the Paris Masters and Rafael Nadal is targeting an elusive maiden ATP Finals title, but he rarely finds his best performances at indoor events and will come up short again at the end-of-season ATP showpiece. Novak Djokovic is nearly at the end of what has been a truly bizarre and often controversial season for him after he won the 2020 Australian Open what seems a lifetime ago. Despite everything, he will find a way to end the year as a champion once more.

Dan Quarrell

- - -

Italy - Predicted winner: Medvedev

1. Daniil Medvedev

2. Novak Djokovic

3. Alexander Zverev

4. Andrey Rublev

5. Dominic Thiem

6. Rafael Nadal

7. Diego Schwartzman

8. Stefanos Tsitsipas

I believe that Medvedev, after his success at the Paris Masters, arrives at the ATP Finals at his best, which has worked well for the last three winners, Grigor Dimitrov, Zverev and Tsitsipas. The Russian has the perfect game for the surface and the indoor conditions. Djokovic is in the mood for redemption, while Zverev is very strong indoors. The other semi-finalist? Andrey Rublev is the player who has won the most games in 2020.

Alessandro Dinoia

- - -

Daniil Medvedev Image credit: Getty Images

France - Predicted winner: Medvedev

1. Daniil Medvedev

2. Novak Djokovic

3. Alexander Zverev

4. Rafael Nadal

5. Andrey Rublev

6. Dominic Thiem

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas

8. Diego Schwartzman

We have had three new and (at least a bit) surprising winners the last three years. So Medvedev could walk in the footsteps of Dimitrov, Zverev and Tsitsipas. He is fresh and confident, two big advantages coming into the ATP Finals. I'm not reading too much into Djokovic's recent form - he is still Djokovic and it is hard to underestimate him. Zverev is very strong in indoors but will he have enough energy after a very busy last two months to win it all? Nadal is the wildcard. He has not won an indoor Masters event in the past 15 years: we know it, he knows it, but he will fight. I see those four guys above the four others, for different reasons, even if I’m intrigued by Rublev.

Laurent Vergne

- - -

Spain - Predicted winner: Zverev

1. Alexander Zverev

2. Rafael Nadal

3. Andrey Rublev

4. Diego Schwartzman

5. Daniil Medvedev

6. Dominic Thiem

7. Novak Djokovic

8. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Zverev and Nadal are my top two for obvious reasons. Zverev has been the best tennis player since the Covid-19 break, reaching the US Open final and playing at a great level the last week in Paris. Nadal has been playing great as well, but he has never won the ATP Finals and playing on an indoor hard court is not the best surface for him. I do not think Djokovic will be reliable this year after his performance at the Vienna Open, where he lost in the quarter-finals, and Rublev and Schwartzman both have a chance given their great performances over the last few weeks.

Felix Martin

- - -

Germany - Predicted winner: Medvedev

1. Daniil Medvedev

2. Alexander Zverev

3. Novak Djokovic

4. Dominic Thiem

5. Rafael Nadal

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas

7. Andrey Rublev

8. Diego Schwartzman

I think Medvedev still has the most power and can get to the top level at the end of the season, and he has the perfect game for the surface and the indoor conditions. Zverev made huge progress during the Covid-19 break and developed his game. He can finally rely on his serve, and is in extraordinary shape. That’s why I rate these two above the top three in the ATP rankings, Djokovic, Nadal and Thiem.

Tobias Laure

