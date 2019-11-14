The Italian was already eliminated after earlier defeats to Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer but roused himself to beat the Austrian 7-6(3) 6-3 in London.

Thiem was already assured of a spot in the semi-finals, although the defeat means he could yet finish second in Group Bjorn Borg depending on the outcome of Federer and Djokovic’s match on Thursday evening.

It was Berrettini’s third victory over a top-five player in 2019, while the 23-year-old becomes the first Italian to win a match at the season-ending finals.

He also reached the US Open semi-finals and won two ATP titles in his breakthrough season.

Thiem’s opponent in the last four will become clear on Friday when Group Andre Agassi concludes.