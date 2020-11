Tennis

Dominic Thiem: 'I cannot have regrets' after ATP Finals defeat to Daniil Medvedev

Dominic Thiem says he 'cannot have regrets' after his ATP Finals defeat to Daniil Medvedev. Medvedev won the biggest title of his career thanks to a 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 victory over US Open champion Dominic Thiem, who was the runner-up at the event for a second straight year.

