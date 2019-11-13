Getty Images

Nadal seals extraordinary comeback to stun Medvedev at ATP finals

Nadal seals extraordinary comeback to stun Medvedev at ATP finals
By Eurosport

27 minutes agoUpdated 16 minutes ago

Rafael Nadal fought back from 5-1 down in the final set and match point to beat Daniil Medvedev 6-7(3) 6-3 7-6(4) to stay alive at the ATP finals in London.

Wednesday afternoon's showdown was must-win for both men, following losses for Nadal and Medvedev against Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas respectively in their group openers.

Nadal, whose preparation for the season-ending showpiece has been blighted by an abdominal injury, fought back from a set down to force a decider but an out-of-sorts Nadal was broken twice as the Russian opened a four-game advantage.

However, Nadal, ranked number one in the world, rallied, securing two break-backs and, in doing so, fended off match point at 5-1 to send the match to a final-set tie-breaker.

And the 33-year-old, having struggled for large swathes of the contest and the tournament, found an extra gear to seal an extraordinary comeback to take the first of two match points on offer.

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react