Wednesday afternoon's showdown was must-win for both men, following losses for Nadal and Medvedev against Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas respectively in their group openers.

Nadal, whose preparation for the season-ending showpiece has been blighted by an abdominal injury, fought back from a set down to force a decider but an out-of-sorts Nadal was broken twice as the Russian opened a four-game advantage.

However, Nadal, ranked number one in the world, rallied, securing two break-backs and, in doing so, fended off match point at 5-1 to send the match to a final-set tie-breaker.

And the 33-year-old, having struggled for large swathes of the contest and the tournament, found an extra gear to seal an extraordinary comeback to take the first of two match points on offer.