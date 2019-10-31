ATP World Tour Finals
Singles | Round Robin
D.Medvedev VS S.Tsitsipas
11 November 2019 Starting from 15:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Daniil Medvedev - Stefanos Tsitsipas
ATP World Tour Finals - 11 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 11 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Daniil
Medvedev
Medvedev
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age23
ATP ranking4
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Medvedev
6
2
4
J.Chardy
✓
4
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
A.Zverev
4
1
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Semifinal
S.Tsitsipas
65
5
D.Medvedev
✓
77
7
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
77
F.Fognini
3
64
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
79
7
V.Pospisil
67
5
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas
Greece
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age21
ATP ranking6
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
S.Tsitsipas
1
2
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.De Minaur
3
4
S.Tsitsipas
✓
6
6
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
T.Fritz
63
3
S.Tsitsipas
✓
77
6
ATP Basel
Singles
Semifinal
R.Federer
✓
6
6
S.Tsitsipas
4
4
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Tsitsipas
✓
3
6
6
F.Krajinovic
6
4
4
