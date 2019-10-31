ATP World Tour Finals
Singles | Round Robin

D.Medvedev VS S.Tsitsipas

11 November 2019 Starting from 15:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Daniil Medvedev - Stefanos Tsitsipas

ATP World Tour Finals - 11 November 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 11 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil
Medvedev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
4
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
GreeceGreece
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
6
