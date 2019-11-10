ATP World Tour Finals
Singles | Round Robin
N.Djokovic VS D.Thiem
12 November 2019 Starting from 21:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Dominic Thiem
ATP World Tour Finals - 12 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 12 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Novak
Djokovic
Djokovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age32
ATP ranking2
Previous matches
ATP World Tour Finals
Singles
Round Robin
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
M.Berrettini
2
1
Paris Masters
Singles
Final
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
D.Shapovalov
3
4
Paris Masters
Singles
Semifinal
N.Djokovic
✓
77
6
G.Dimitrov
65
4
Paris Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
S.Tsitsipas
1
2
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
79
6
K.Edmund
67
1
Dominic
Thiem
Thiem
Austria
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age26
ATP ranking5
Previous matches
ATP World Tour Finals
Singles
Round Robin
R.Federer
5
5
D.Thiem
✓
7
7
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
6
6
D.Thiem
3
2
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
M.Raonic
65
7
4
D.Thiem
✓
77
5
6
ATP Vienna
Singles
Final
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
D.Schwartzman
6
4
3
ATP Vienna
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem
✓
3
7
6
M.Berrettini
6
5
3
