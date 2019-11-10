ATP World Tour Finals
Singles | Round Robin

N.Djokovic VS D.Thiem

12 November 2019 Starting from 21:00

Centre Court
Match
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Dominic Thiem

ATP World Tour Finals - 12 November 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 12 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Novak Djokovic
Novak
Djokovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
2
Previous matches
Dominic Thiem
Dominic
Thiem
AustriaAustria
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
5
Previous matches
