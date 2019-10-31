ATP World Tour Finals
Singles | Round Robin

N.Djokovic VS M.Berrettini

10 November 2019 Starting from 15:00

The O2 Arena
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Matteo Berrettini

ATP World Tour Finals - 10 November 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 10 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Novak Djokovic
Novak
Djokovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
2
Matteo Berrettini
Matteo
Berrettini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
8
