ATP World Tour Finals
Singles | Round Robin
N.Djokovic VS M.Berrettini
10 November 2019 Starting from 15:00
The O2 Arena
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Matteo Berrettini
ATP World Tour Finals - 10 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 10 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Novak
Djokovic
Djokovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age32
ATP ranking2
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
Final
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
D.Shapovalov
3
4
Paris Masters
Singles
Semifinal
N.Djokovic
✓
77
6
G.Dimitrov
65
4
Paris Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
S.Tsitsipas
1
2
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
79
6
K.Edmund
67
1
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
77
6
C.Moutet
62
4
View more matches
Matteo
Berrettini
Berrettini
Italy
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking8
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
J.Tsonga
✓
6
6
M.Berrettini
4
3
ATP Vienna
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem
✓
3
7
6
M.Berrettini
6
5
3
ATP Vienna
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
7
77
A.Rublev
5
64
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
77
77
G.Dimitrov
65
61
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini
✓
3
6
6
K.Edmund
6
3
4
View more matches
