ATP World Tour Finals
Singles | Round Robin

R.Nadal VS A.Zverev

11 November 2019 Starting from 21:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Rafael Nadal - Alexander Zverev

ATP World Tour Finals - 11 November 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 11 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Rafael Nadal
Rafael
Nadal
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
1
Previous matches
Alexander Zverev
Alexander
Zverev
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    86
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
7
Previous matches
