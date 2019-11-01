ATP World Tour Finals
Singles | Round Robin
R.Nadal VS A.Zverev
11 November 2019 Starting from 21:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Rafael Nadal - Alexander Zverev
ATP World Tour Finals - 11 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 11 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Rafael
Nadal
Nadal
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age33
ATP ranking1
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
Semifinal
D.Shapovalov
✓
R.Nadal
A
Paris Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Tsonga
64
1
R.Nadal
✓
77
6
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
S.Wawrinka
4
4
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
A.Mannarino
5
4
R.Nadal
✓
7
6
US Open men
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
5
3
7
6
4
R.Nadal
✓
7
6
5
4
6
View more matches
Alexander
Zverev
Zverev
Germany
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age22
ATP ranking7
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
2
7
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
5
6
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
F.Verdasco
1
3
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
✓
79
6
A.Zverev
67
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
A.Zverev
4
1
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Semifinal
M.Berrettini
3
4
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
05/11/2019
Tennis news - Rafael Nadal confirms intention to play ATP Finals in London despite injury
ATP World Tour Finals
04/11/2019
Tennis news - Relentless Rafael Nadal returns to world number one for eighth time
ATP World Tour Finals