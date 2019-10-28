ATP World Tour Finals
Singles | Round Robin

R.Federer VS D.Thiem

10 November 2019 Starting from 21:00

The O2 Arena
LIVE - Roger Federer - Dominic Thiem

ATP World Tour Finals - 10 November 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 10 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Roger Federer
Roger
Federer
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    38
ATP ranking
3
Previous matches
Dominic Thiem
Dominic
Thiem
AustriaAustria
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
5
Previous matches
