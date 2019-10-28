ATP World Tour Finals
Singles | Round Robin
R.Federer VS D.Thiem
10 November 2019 Starting from 21:00
The O2 Arena
ATP World Tour Finals - 10 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 10 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Roger
Federer
Federer
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age38
ATP ranking3
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
Final
R.Federer
✓
6
6
A.De Minaur
2
2
ATP Basel
Singles
Semifinal
R.Federer
✓
6
6
S.Tsitsipas
4
4
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Federer
✓
S.Wawrinka
A
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
R.Albot
0
3
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
P.Gojowczyk
2
1
Dominic
Thiem
Thiem
Austria
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age26
ATP ranking5
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
6
6
D.Thiem
3
2
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
M.Raonic
65
7
4
D.Thiem
✓
77
5
6
ATP Vienna
Singles
Final
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
D.Schwartzman
6
4
3
ATP Vienna
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem
✓
3
7
6
M.Berrettini
6
5
3
ATP Vienna
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Thiem
✓
5
P.Carreño
0
A
