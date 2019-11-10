ATP World Tour Finals
Singles | Round Robin

R.Federer VS M.Berrettini

12 November 2019 Starting from 15:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Roger Federer - Matteo Berrettini

ATP World Tour Finals - 12 November 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Roger Federer and Matteo Berrettini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 12 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Roger Federer
Roger
Federer
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    38
ATP ranking
3
Matteo Berrettini
Matteo
Berrettini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
8
