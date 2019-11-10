ATP World Tour Finals
Singles | Round Robin
R.Federer VS M.Berrettini
12 November 2019 Starting from 15:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Roger Federer - Matteo Berrettini
ATP World Tour Finals - 12 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Roger Federer and Matteo Berrettini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 12 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Roger
Federer
Federer
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age38
ATP ranking3
Previous matches
ATP World Tour Finals
Singles
Round Robin
R.Federer
5
5
D.Thiem
✓
7
7
ATP Basel
Singles
Final
R.Federer
✓
6
6
A.De Minaur
2
2
ATP Basel
Singles
Semifinal
R.Federer
✓
6
6
S.Tsitsipas
4
4
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Federer
✓
S.Wawrinka
A
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
R.Albot
0
3
Matteo
Berrettini
Berrettini
Italy
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking8
Previous matches
ATP World Tour Finals
Singles
Round Robin
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
M.Berrettini
2
1
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
J.Tsonga
✓
6
6
M.Berrettini
4
3
ATP Vienna
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem
✓
3
7
6
M.Berrettini
6
5
3
ATP Vienna
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
7
77
A.Rublev
5
64
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
77
77
G.Dimitrov
65
61
