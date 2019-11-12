Nadal lost his group opener in straight sets to Zverev, while Medvedev fell likewise to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

It means Wednesday afternoon's showdown will be crucial for both Nadal and Medvedev if they want to reach the last four.

Nadal refused to blame the underlying injury for his defeat in his post-match press conference, before being asked by Italian tennis reporter Ubaldo Scanagatta whether "concentration on tennis life has been a bit different" since he married long-term girlfriend Mery Perello last month.

“Honestly, are you asking me this?" Nadal said. "Is a serious question or is a joke? Is it serious?"

Scanagatta replied that it was serious and tried to clarify but was then interrupted by Nadal.

"I am surprised. Is a big surprise for me you ask me this after I have been with the same girl for 15 years and having a very stable and normal life," Nadal added. "Doesn’t matter if you put a ring on your finger or not. In my personal way, I am a very normal guy. We move to Spanish, because that’s bulls***.”

The evening singles match sees defending champion Zverev take on debutant Tsitsipas.

ATP Finals Day Four

Afternoon Session

12pm GMT

J Cabal/R Farah vs J Rojer/H Tecau

2pm GMT

R Nadal vs D Mednedev

Evening Session

6pm GMT

K Krawietz/A Mies vs P Herbert/N Mahut

8pm GMT